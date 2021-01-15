Advertisement

Source: Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson is Michigan bound

Christian Robinson leaving UF
Christian Robinson leaving UF(GatorVision)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A source has confirmed to TV20 that Christian Robinson is leaving Florida and is planning to join the staff at Michigan.

Football Scoop reported the coaching move earlier on Friday. Robinson has been on Dan Mullen’s staff for the last three seasons, starting as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State.

Robinson made a splash on the recruiting trail, recruiting some talented linebackers to Florida including: four-star Tyron Hopper and five-star Derek Wingo.

Robinson is the third assistant to leave Florida this offseason. Ron English and Torian Gray parted ways with the Gators earlier this month - Gray is now at South Carolina.

