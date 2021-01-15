UF College of Nursing introduces new simulation lab

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nursing students at the University of Florida now have a chance to gain first-hand experience in patient care thanks to the addition of a new cutting-edge simulation and learning center.

The new Kirbo Innovation and Learning Lab uses simulation technology to mimic environments and experiences that could otherwise only be achieved in the real world. The lab contains seven rooms and an array of mannequins capable of simulating situations as simple as patient care or as complex as labor and delivery or life-saving procedures.

“[It] exposes them to patients that they might not have the opportunity to experience when they’re in the actual clinical setting, or to patients that we know they’re going to experience and we want them to be prepared for,” said Jane Gannon, the Assistant Dean of Simulation Learning at the UF College of Nursing.

“So that makes them better nurses. That makes healthcare delivery safer, and in the end, that’s going to make a more positive patient experience.”

Each simulation is extensively controlled and monitored, and after each experience, students are given a debrief to assess and reflect on their performance.

The lab and its equipment cost 2.9 million and was done largely through donations from the Thomas M. and Irene B. Kirbo Charitable Foundation and the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation.

For more information on the lab, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.