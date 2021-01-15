UF Hillel hosts “Spread Cream Cheese, Not Hate” event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the University of Florida Hillel gathered Friday, using National Bagel Day to be a voice for change.

UF Hillel held its “Spread Cream Cheese, Not Hate” event to raise awareness of antisemitism. The event asked members of the UF community to sign a pledge to combat antisemitism and other acts of hate, and in return, receive a fresh bagel and cream cheese.

“It’s really to start a conversation. We know that signing an online pledge isn’t going to solve these very complicated, deep, systemic issues that all of us are facing in our world right now, but this is a way to build a coalition to come together and start talking about solutions as a community,” said Jaime Zinn, a UF Hillel staff member.

“A lot of students are certainly eager to take that pledge and figure out ‘How do I start to sit with these feelings that I’ve been feeling over the past week and do something about it’. This is a very tangible step that we have found students and participants are interested in taking.”

Last year, the pledge received more than 700 signatures.

