University of Florida Health receives grant to develop antibiotics
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida health researchers received a grant of $75 million to develop a new form of antibiotic.
The money was awarded by the Federal Defense Threat reduction agency.
Researchers will study 28 compounds that could be used to destroy bacterial pathogens.
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which have adapted to survive current treatments, pose a significant health risk.
UF Health’s compound could also be used to address bioterrorism threats.
