WillIiston Police seeking help piecing together dead man’s last days

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators are still trying to piece together a 19-year-old’s last days alive.

Garret Cook was found dead on Oct. 30, 2020, and with no obvious wounds.

While investigators and family wait on the cause of death from the medical examiner’s office, police are trying to piece together Cook’s last two days alive.

Deputy Chief of Williston PD, Terry Bovaird, tells TV20, they have managed to put together a great deal of Cook’s life, but his last two days are still a mystery.

What they do know is that two people, a man and woman, were caught on a front door camera going in and out of the Cook residence during that time frame. Investigators would like to speak with these two people, as they would likely know something about Cook’s activities from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.

Bovaird is also asking that if anyone knows anything, no matter how unimportant they think it is, about Cook, and what he may have been doing near the end of October 2020, to reach out to Williston PD at (352) 528-4991 and ask for Investigator Long.

Bovaird says they expect the final M.E.’s report soon. He hopes with a cause of death, they will be one step closer solving the case.

