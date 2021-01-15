Advertisement

WillIiston Police seeking help piecing together dead man’s last days

Photos from a camera pointed towards the victim's residence's front door shows two people, a...
Photos from a camera pointed towards the victim's residence's front door shows two people, a man and a woman, going in and out of the home shortly before Cook was found dead.(The City of Williston Police Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators are still trying to piece together a 19-year-old’s last days alive.

Garret Cook was found dead on Oct. 30, 2020, and with no obvious wounds.

While investigators and family wait on the cause of death from the medical examiner’s office, police are trying to piece together Cook’s last two days alive.

Deputy Chief of Williston PD, Terry Bovaird, tells TV20, they have managed to put together a great deal of Cook’s life, but his last two days are still a mystery.

What they do know is that two people, a man and woman, were caught on a front door camera going in and out of the Cook residence during that time frame. Investigators would like to speak with these two people, as they would likely know something about Cook’s activities from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.

Bovaird is also asking that if anyone knows anything, no matter how unimportant they think it is, about Cook, and what he may have been doing near the end of October 2020, to reach out to Williston PD at (352) 528-4991 and ask for Investigator Long.

Bovaird says they expect the final M.E.’s report soon. He hopes with a cause of death, they will be one step closer solving the case.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waitress asked a boy if he needed help where his parents couldn’t see from their booth at Mrs...
‘Do you need help?’ Police say stealthy note written by Orlando waitress helped save abused boy’s life
Juvenal Gomez was arrested for putting his hands up a student’s skirt and for giving out his...
Marion County elementary school employee arrested for ‘lewd and lascivious behavior’
According to the DOH, the staff are currently contacting those residents that are eligible and...
Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone
Jacquelyn Finlayson is being charged with exploitation of an elderly person.
Newberry woman arrested for swindling an elderly woman of nearly $6,000

Latest News

Rep. Kat Cammack
NCFL lawmakers weigh in on Pres. Trump’s 2nd impeachment
Rep. Kat Cammack
NCFL lawmakers weigh in on Pres. Trump’s 2nd impeachment
Ocala welcomes PBR tournament opener for the first time in history
Ocala welcomes PBR tournament opener for the first time in history
Man accused of planning violence on Florida's Capitol arrested
Feds Arrest Man Accused of Encouraging Violence Against Capitol Protesters
Man accused of planning violence at Florida's Capitol now arrested.
Arrest made on man planning violence at Capitol