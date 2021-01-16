Advertisement

City Commissioners holding a memorial for the lives lost due to COVID-19

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville city leaders are remembering the lives lost to Coronavirus, Commissioners will hold a memorial at 5:30 Tuesday evening outside City Hall.

According to the Florida Department of Health 144 people have died of COVID-19 in Alachua County, Statewide more than 24,000 people have lost their lives.

At the event, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe will give opening remarks and a moment of silence, later several faith leaders will speak.

