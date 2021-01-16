Detention Officer arrested on 2 counts of aggravated assault

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A newly hired Alachua County detention officer, is now behind bars. Today detectives arrested 57 year old Edwaldo Santos on 2 counts of aggravated assault.

They are releasing few details but say the incident happened outside of his work at the jail. Santos was hired on January 6th, and suspended just 2 days later.

