Florida Association of Criminal Defense pushes back on Governor DeSantis’ proposed riot legislation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys released a statement Saturday morning stating they oppose legislation that Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping to pass to crack down on riots and unlawful assemblies.

The association goes on to say the proposed bill is unconstitutional, violating peoples 1st Amendment rights, and that there are already laws in place that address the governors concerns.

They also say that the proposed mandatory sentencing for those who participate in unlawful assemblies goes against recent criminal justice reform measures being taken to do away with mandatory sentencing.

They are urging the Florida Legislature to vote against the bill.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.