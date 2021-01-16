Advertisement

Gators down Dawgs in rivalry meet

Reed sizzles on floor with career-high mark
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The top-ranked Florida gymnastics team took down rival Georgia in Friday’s home opener, prevailing 197.25 to 196.075, improving to 2-0 in dual meets. The winning score is just a shade under Florida’s NCAA-leading mark of 197.5 set last week.

Junior Nya Reed recorded a career-high 9.975 on the floor exercise for the top score of the meet. Junior Trinity Thomas led all gymnasts on the uneven bars and the vault with a 9.95 and a 9.9 respectively, and junior Leah Clapper took top honors on the balance beam with a 9.925.

The meet included a member of the Baumann family on each side. Florida senior Alyssa Baumann recorded her top score of the night on the balance beam with a 9.85, .025 higher than her sister Rachel, a Georgia junior. The two sisters had identical 9.925 scores on floor.

The Gators travel to Arkansas for a meet next Friday.

