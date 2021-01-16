Governor Desantis has activated the National Guard Order

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -In response to reports of potential civil unrest, Governor Ron Desantis has activated the National Guard. The order follows the arrest of Daniel Baker of Tallahassee who is accused of planning violence against President Trump’s supporters.

Authorities say Baker used social media to recruit people to create an armed circle around protesters and trap them in the capitol.

Supporters of the President are expected to make appearances at the State Capitol buildings across the country. The Governor’s order remains in effect through Joe Biden’s inauguration, and ends on January 24th.

