Marion County introduces new podcast

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -People in Marion Co. will now have a new way to hear from county officials.

The Marion Minute is a new podcast created by the County Board of Commissioners to provide a platform for county officials to communicate with the community.

The first episode was released earlier in the week, and new episodes will come out at noon every Wednesday.

You can find the link to the podcast here.

