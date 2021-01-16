Advertisement

NCFL lawmakers weigh in on Pres. Trump’s 2nd impeachment

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Some of the first votes that Congressional District three representative Kat Cammack has cast as a Freshman house member include:

Objecting to the electoral votes for Joe Biden, voting against invoking the 25th amendment for President Donald Trump and voting against impeaching President Trump for the second time.

“There was no due process in the impeachment vote that we just took,” added Cammack. It’s the reason why she voted against impeachment on Wednesday. She called for unity among Americans following the riot at the Capitol and her votes that support President Donald Trump. Now she, her family and her team received death threats.

“I think it was simply for political gain,” mentioned Cammack.

“It was a complete sham. There was no due process. This was not presented to the judiciary committee which is typically how it’s run. There was no substantive debate. This is not what the American people need right now.”

Democratic Representative Al Lawson thinks the opposite and calls the second impeachment a necessary step.

“And so as a result, you know, you have to do something,” added Lawson.

The 5th congressional district member voted for invoking the 25th amendment and for the second impeachment and holds the president responsible for the riot at the capitol.

“The best thing that we can do is the Senate needs to come on and have this hearing, said Lawson. “We’ll probably have the inauguration but we have to get down to the bottom line. That’s the only way that you can help America. You cannot sweep this under the rug with some president who thinks he’s on reality TV.”

It’s still unclear when the Senate is set to vote on the second impeachment. Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have spoken out against impeaching President Trump.

