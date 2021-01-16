Advertisement

Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.

Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.

The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.

Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.

The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of planning violence on Florida's Capitol arrested
Feds Arrest Man Accused of Encouraging Violence Against Capitol Protesters
Juvenal Gomez was arrested for putting his hands up a student’s skirt and for giving out his...
Marion County elementary school employee arrested for ‘lewd and lascivious behavior’
A waitress asked a boy if he needed help where his parents couldn’t see from their booth at Mrs...
‘Do you need help?’ Police say stealthy note written by Orlando waitress helped save abused boy’s life
Photos from a camera pointed towards the victim's residence's front door shows two people, a...
WillIiston Police seeking help piecing together dead man’s last days
According to the DOH, the staff are currently contacting those residents that are eligible and...
Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone

Latest News

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Powerball
Widespread frost expected
AJ Overnight Forecast
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, signs are posted to close the area around the...
Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint
Inauguration safety: Should it be held outside?