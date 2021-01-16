President Trump supporters suggest he should enact Martial Law, local lawmakers want peaceful transition

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ten days after a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, which resulted in the death of five people, a group of about 20 people gathered for a rally to voice their support to President Donald Trump.

“This is a president that has done more for our country than the last three presidents put together, for goodness sake,” said Florida State President for Trump Team 2020 Florida, Annie Marie Delgado. “When we look at when he got into office, President Trump, our military was depleted down that they didn’t even have ammunition. He has rebuilt our nation.

“We certainly still believe that he will get four more years,” Delgado added. “We are out here to show thanks to him, but also to send a message that 74 million people voted for this man.”

This rally comes on the heels of the protest turned riot on Jan. 6. Congressional leaders, like local representative Kat Cammack, were evacuated for safety and were told to put on gas masks as they hid and then exited the building.

The Capitol was infiltrated and the process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s presidency was delayed until later that night.

Now the concern turns to Jan. 20, inauguration day.

“President Trump, do not leave office without absolutely protecting this nation, the oath that you took,” said Delgado. “We are calling on President Trump by the same token to absolutely enact Insurrection Act and absolutely do Martial Law and get these people that treason, that our traitors to our country.”

Many lawmakers are calling for a peaceful transition.

“Violence has no place in our politics. This needs to stop now,” tweeted Cammack during the riot.

“I’m heartbroken for the members,” Cammack said in a later interview with TV20. “I’m heartbroken for our country. I’m heartbroken for the Capitol Police Officers that I saw with fear in their eyes as they were attempting to secure the Capitol.”

District 5 Congressman Al Lawson, representing northern Columbia County was also dismayed by the recent violence.

“It is unheard of, but it was all orchestrated by the President,” said Lawson in a previous interview. “There is no question about it. He told them he was coming to join them, but he chickened out. The president is really not fit to serve out the rest of his term.”

“He never ever incited any kind of violence,” said Delgado.

Trump was impeached a second time by the House earlier this week.

“The best thing that we can do is the Senate needs to come on and have this hearing,” said Lawson. “We’ll probably have the inauguration but we have to get down to the bottom line. That’s the only way that you can help America. You cannot sweep this under the rug with some president who thinks he’s on reality TV.”

Delgado says the fight is not over.

“Every single Republican that voted against our President, we are coming. We are going to make sure that we primary them out of office.”

