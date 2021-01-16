Advertisement

Rams rock Hurricanes in high school hoops, 72-59

Hot start boosts Rams to ninth straight victory
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Eastside boys basketball team defeated GHS for the sixth straight time, pulling away from the Hurricanes, 72-59 at home on Friday. The Rams reach 13-1 overall while the Hurricanes fall to 7-7.

The Rams jumped out to a big lead, 15-4 in the opening quarter and maintained their double digit advantage most of the night.

Eastside’s winning streak on the season now stands at nine. Earlier this week, the Rams were ranked second in Class 4A under the FHSAA’s RPI rankings.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waitress asked a boy if he needed help where his parents couldn’t see from their booth at Mrs...
‘Do you need help?’ Police say stealthy note written by Orlando waitress helped save abused boy’s life
Juvenal Gomez was arrested for putting his hands up a student’s skirt and for giving out his...
Marion County elementary school employee arrested for ‘lewd and lascivious behavior’
According to the DOH, the staff are currently contacting those residents that are eligible and...
Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone
Jacquelyn Finlayson is being charged with exploitation of an elderly person.
Newberry woman arrested for swindling an elderly woman of nearly $6,000
Photos from a camera pointed towards the victim's residence's front door shows two people, a...
WillIiston Police seeking help piecing together dead man’s last days

Latest News

O'Connell Center, Friday
Gators down Dawgs in rivalry meet
Rams top Canes in H.S. Hoops
Rams top Canes in H.S. Hoops
Florida claims SEC opener
UF gymnasts beat Georgia
Ocala welcomes PBR tournament opener for the first time in history
Ocala welcomes PBR tournament opener for the first time in history