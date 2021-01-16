Rams rock Hurricanes in high school hoops, 72-59

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Eastside boys basketball team defeated GHS for the sixth straight time, pulling away from the Hurricanes, 72-59 at home on Friday. The Rams reach 13-1 overall while the Hurricanes fall to 7-7.

The Rams jumped out to a big lead, 15-4 in the opening quarter and maintained their double digit advantage most of the night.

Eastside’s winning streak on the season now stands at nine. Earlier this week, the Rams were ranked second in Class 4A under the FHSAA’s RPI rankings.

