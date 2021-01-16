The Social in Midtown up for sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Social in Midtown Gainesville is for sale.

The popular bar is listed on the commercial real estate site Loopnet.

The Social was built in 2016 and located across the street from the University of Florida campus.

Those interested in the property can call ownership for pricing. Official offers to buy the building must be submitted by Feb 26.

