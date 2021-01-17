Developing story: Five people hit by car on University Ave; portion of University Ave closed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A portion of University Ave. in Gainesville was shut down Saturday night due to multiple people being hit by a car.

According to Gainesville Police, two vehicles crashed into each other near the intersection with 17th St. One of the vehicles went off the road and hit five people standing on the sidewalk.

The driver and all five people are currently in the hospital.

The portion of University Ave from the 16th St to 17th St is currently closed.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass along updates as they come out.

