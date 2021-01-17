Advertisement

Report: Gators Football seeks to retain coach Christian Robinson

Gators linebacker coach may stay on staff
Christian Robinson leaving UF
Christian Robinson leaving UF(GatorVision)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Christian Robinson was expected to accept a position at Michigan this week but it appears that the move is on hold, for now.

Football Scoop, as well as TV20 and others, reported that Robinson was set to head to the Big Ten school once Mike MacDonald’s contract was signed, however, it seems like Dan Mullen may want the last word.

According to a report by Football Scoop on Sunday, the delay in signing the contract means Florida had some time to try to convince the Florida assistant to stay. The report says that Mullen reached out to the linebackers coach to try to keep Robinson in Gainesville.

TV20 has independently confirmed that the move to Michigan hit a bit of a snag once the news became public. Michigan was not able to make the offer official until they made MacDonald’s hire official, which they could do only on Sunday.

FootballScoop reports that Florida has offered a pay raise to Robinson to entice him to stay - we have yet to confirm the pay raise.

MacDonald and Robinson worked together at the University of Georgia.

Robinson made a splash on the recruiting trail for Florida, recruiting some talented linebackers to Florida including: four-star Tyron Hopper and five-star Derek Wingo.

Follow TV20 as we continue to follow the latest developments in Robinson’s situation.

