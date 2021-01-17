Advertisement

Mother accused of killing 5-month-old daughter, attacking baby’s father

By WNEP Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WNEP) - A Pennsylvania woman is being held without bond on charges including homicide and attempted homicide after police say she killed her 5-month-old daughter and attacked her ex-boyfriend, the baby’s father.

Police say Corrie Cowlay-Saunders killed her 5-month-old baby, Cailania Faltz, after the little girl was found dead at the home where the two lived in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The death investigation began when a man named Cordell Faltz called police Thursday around 9:30 p.m., saying Cowlay-Saunders, his ex-girlfriend, broke into his home, stabbed him in the neck and jaw, then took off in his car.

Corrie Cowlay-Saunders faces charges that include homicide for her 5-month-old daughter’s death...
Corrie Cowlay-Saunders faces charges that include homicide for her 5-month-old daughter’s death and attempted homicide for an alleged attack on her ex-boyfriend, the baby’s father. She was denied bail.(Source: Lycoming County Prison, WNEP via CNN)

Faltz told police the two had a 5-month-old baby together but had broken up last year.

Police say Cowlay-Saunders crashed Faltz’s car and told responding officers her baby was dead. Officers then found the baby dead inside her home with bruises on her neck and throat.

Cowlay-Saunders faces charges that include homicide for her daughter’s death and attempted homicide for the alleged attack on Faltz. She was denied bail.

Joe Matruder lives next door and is stunned by what Cowlay-Saunders is accused of doing.

“God, it just tears me up. I’m a parent and a grandparent, and it’s just one of those things you just couldn’t fathom, that somebody could do that,” he said.

According to the coroner, the infant’s cause and manner of death are pending further testing and investigation.

January 15, 2021 To: Media Release Ref: 21-00410 - Criminal Homicide – 344 Adams St. 21-00409 - Criminal...

Posted by Williamsport Bureau of Police on Friday, January 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNEP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

