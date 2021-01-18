DEVELOPING: ASO investigating a homicide at Linton Oaks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder at Linton Oaks.

According to ASO, deputies responded to a man shot at 1000 SW 59th Terrace. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are currently on scene investigating the homicide. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

ASO has yet to release the name of the victim.

Deputies are asking that anyone with information to contact the Combined Communications Center at 352-955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 372-STOP (7867).

