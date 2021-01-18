Advertisement

Father seeks justice after his son is murdered, police searching for suspects

By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been almost two weeks since Thomas Smith was shot and killed. His father, Tommie Smith, says he’s determined to seek justice for his son.

At 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7th, officers found the body of Thomas Smith at Swamp Wash car wash on 912 East University Ave.

“I buried my son two days ago. All he did was like to have fun, he didn’t bother nobody ... nobody had a reason to kill my baby. He didn’t deserve to die. He had his life still way ahead of him.”

Thomas, better known as Marty to friends and family, is being remembered as a kind and always happy friendly face. His father says he has no idea why someone would want to hurt his son and all he wants now are answers.

“Y’all sitting out there like my son’s life is nothing ... but we are going to get to the bottom of this here, believe that. I want whoever killed my baby, brought to justice.”

His biggest fear was losing his son. Now, two weeks into the investigation of Marty’s murder, he fears the possibility of injustice. He sends a clear message to whoever killed his son.

“I can’t have no animosity or anything towards you because I can’t bring my son back ... but my son is not going to be expendable. My son is not going to be no cold case. Just turn yourself in man, I want to know why you shot and killed my baby.”

Almost two weeks into the investigation, police have no further details on who might have been behind this murder. GPD asks anyone with information to reach out to Det. Quinn at (352) 339-0506 or Crime Stoppers of Alachua County at (352) 373-STOP. Crime stoppers is offering a reward for any information. Information can be submitted anonymously.

