Malcom Randall VA medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccines to veterans

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- Veterans 65 and older, along with vets working as essential workers, can receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are not required but those who want the shot must bring their veteran id card and wear a mask and short sleeve shirt. Essential workers under 65 must also bring proof of their employment.

To promote social distancing, no more than two people will be vaccinated per car.

Those who receive the vaccine must be able to return to the medical center for a second dose in 21 days. The date on which you can receive the vaccine is decided by the last digit of your social security number (dates below).

To help speed up the check-in process, veterans are asked to review, print and complete a vaccination checklist before arriving.

Here are the basic information:

Where: Malcom Randall VAMC, 1601 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Based on the last digit of Veteran social security number (SSN)

SSN ending in 0 or 1 Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

SSN ending in 2 or 3 Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

SSN ending in 4 or 5 Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

SSN ending in 6 or 7 Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

SSN ending in 8 or 9 Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

