Marion County DOH moves vaccination operations to local mall

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Department of Health in Marion County is moving its COVID-19 vaccination operations to Paddock Mall.

Beginning on Jan. 19, the site at Paddock Mall will be open for vaccinations by appointment only - this will be a join venture between AdventHealth Ocala and Marion County Emergency Management.

The health department details the process below:

“The Paddock Mall vaccination site will be a walk-up operation, rather than a drive-through operation that other vaccination sites have used. People with vaccination appointments will park at the Paddock Mall entrance nearest the Belk department store entrance on Southwest College Road.

Residents with appointments will begin the vaccination process at the mall entrance appointment check-in table. They will then walk inside the mall to the registration area, where staff members will verify their information.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Once registration is complete, residents will walk to the vaccination area where medical personnel will provide information about the vaccine they are about to receive and administer the vaccine. After receiving their vaccination, residents will walk to a seated waiting area where medical personnel will monitor them for 15 to 30 minutes for possible adverse reactions. After the monitoring window is complete, individuals will be permitted to depart the mall and return to their vehicles.

Vaccination site staff will have transportation available to help transport residents between their vehicles and the mall entrance. Residents who require wheelchairs, walkers, or other mobility devices are asked to bring their own devices, as they will need to be able to wait in line for their vaccination appointment.

The Paddock Mall vaccination site is currently scheduled to be open for appointments each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The site is projected to schedule several hundred vaccination appointments each day. The department will be unable to support walk-in requests for vaccinations.

Health department staff continuing to schedule vaccination appointments.”

The DOH is still scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for those that are over the age of 65 and have registered for the vaccine. According to the DOH, they have received more than 50,000 registrations.

“We are continuing to schedule the first 10,000 who registered with us for vaccination appointments. Based on our registration data, this first registration group is almost all individuals who registered on Mon., Dec. 28,” said DOH-Marion Administrator Mark Lander in the press release. “We are currently able to distribute about 3,000 vaccines each week in combination with our partners.”

Although the DOH is one place to receive the vaccine, the DOH encourages those wanting the vaccine to keep an eye out for locations in the community that are also offering the vaccine.

“Ultimately, we want individuals to be able to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Lander said. “Being signed up with the health department doesn’t disqualify you from checking elsewhere for other available COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, and we encourage you to check all opportunities available to you.”

More than 170 vaccination sites have been opened statewide in partnership with local communities and hospitals. To find a list of vaccine locations in Florida, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.