North Central Florida Veterans Affairs Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Veterans in North Central Florida will be getting the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The Malcolm Randall VA medical center in Gainesville will be offering veterans 65 and older, along with vets working as essential workers, their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who want the shot must bring their veteran ID card and wear a short sleeve shirt.

Essential workers under 65 must also bring proof of their employment.

Vaccine distribution will begin at 8:30 am and last until 4:30pm.

