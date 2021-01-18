Old Lady Bug Florist building in Alachua catches fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -Firefighters in Alachua battled a massive fire Saturday night.

According to High Springs Fire Rescue, crews got a call just after 11 pm that the Old Lady Bug Florist on U.S. HWY 441 was on fire.

When crews arrived, the large commercial building was engulfed in thick smoke.

Nearly two dozen firefighters were needed to battle the fire.

After several hours, crews were able to contain the blaze.

No injuries are being reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

