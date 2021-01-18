Advertisement

Residents join to honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida honored Dr. King’s legacy of fighting for social and economic justice with prayer, song and speeches on the past and current political climate.

“What’s special about it is that you can’t cancel it, you got to try to find ways to try to honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” explained Martin Luther King Jr. Commission President, Rodney Jones. “But you also got to try to stay safe and make sure you’re following the COVID-19 guidelines. The dream still continues, regardless of the pandemic, the dream still continues and the question becomes what are you doing to fulfill the dream.”

The event began with residents and hosts singing the black national anthem. They enshrined Aerial Lane, community activist, in the hall of fame and heard from the 2021 Edna M. Hart Keeper of the Dream Scholarship Award Recipient, Taylor Hill-Miles.

One resident explained the importance of remembering Dr. King’s legacy.

“All the efforts that Dr. Martin Luther King was doing was just so that this day could happen.” said attendee, Watson Louidor. “So, we can have a restoration of dignity and also the dignity of the office so we can have that and also have our first African-American vice president.”

Temperatures were checked at the entrance and masks were required

