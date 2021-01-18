Advertisement

Several units extinguish a ‘fast moving’ brush fire in Gainesville

Several units responded to a 4 acre fire at 11519 NE State Rd 26.
Several units responded to a 4 acre fire at 11519 NE State Rd 26.(ACFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue, Windsor Fire Rescue and Melrose Fire Rescue joined forces to put out a brush fire on Sunday.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue, when unites arrived at 11519 NE State Rd 26, they found a 4 acre fast moving brush fire that threatened two structures.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly before any damage was done, however.

Department Of Forestry responded with a tractor plow and created a fire break around the fire to prevent further spread.

No damage or injuries were reported. .

