Several units extinguish a ‘fast moving’ brush fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue, Windsor Fire Rescue and Melrose Fire Rescue joined forces to put out a brush fire on Sunday.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue, when unites arrived at 11519 NE State Rd 26, they found a 4 acre fast moving brush fire that threatened two structures.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly before any damage was done, however.

Department Of Forestry responded with a tractor plow and created a fire break around the fire to prevent further spread.

No damage or injuries were reported. .

