The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Jan. 18

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Numerous events are taking place across North Central Florida Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

In Gainesville, the MLK Jr Commission of Florida will host their holiday event at Citizens Field starting at noon.

On Tuesday, the City of Gainesville will pay tribute to those who died from COVID-19.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, city commissioners, community leaders, and religious leaders will gather to pay their respects to those who have died

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.

Currently, no watch parties are planned in North Central Florida, but a national one will be available for anyone who’d like to join.

On Friday, the state will release its latest unemployment data.

North Central Florida saw an increase in unemployment as of the last report.

You can continue to follow these stories and more through the week on-air and here on our website.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

