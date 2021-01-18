UF women’s game at Vanderbilt off as Commodores cancel remainder of season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Thursday’s UF women’s basketball game at Vanderbilt is canceled after the Commodores elected to discontinue the rest of their 2020-21 season. Vanderbilt made the decision due to a combination of COVID-19 related circumstances, opt-outs and injuries.

Also canceled is Vanderbilt’s visit to Gainesville, which was scheduled for Feb. 5.

All games against Vanderbilt will be marked as no contests and have no bearing on final SEC standings. Florida’s next scheduled game is this Sunday, Jan. 24 at Ole Miss. The Gators picked up their first league win of the season Sunday with a victory over Auburn.

