Advertisement

Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot earlier this month after an accusation from a former romantic partner that she took a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The FBI said in an arrest warrant Sunday, however, that Riley June Williams hasn’t been charged with theft but only with illegally entering the Capitol and with disorderly conduct.

FBI officials said a caller claiming to be an ex of Williams said friends of hers showed him a video of her taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi’s office. The caller alleged that she intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through and she either has the device or destroyed it. The FBI says the matter remains under investigation.

FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot earlier this month after an accusation from a former romantic partner that she took a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(Source: FBI)

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed Jan. 8 that a laptop was taken from a conference room but said “it was a laptop that was only used for presentations.”

Williams’ mother, who lives with her in Harrisburg, told ITV reporters that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Donald Trump’s politics and “far-right message boards.” Her father, who lives in Camp Hill, told local law enforcement that he and his daughter went to Washington on the day of the protest but didn’t stay together, meeting up later to return to Harrisburg, the FBI said.

FBI officials said they believe Williams “has fled.” Her mother told local law enforcement that she packed a bag and left, saying she would be gone for a couple of weeks. She also changed her phone number and deleted a number of social media accounts, the FBI said. Court documents don’t list an attorney for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
Update: University of Florida student dead after crash on University Ave Saturday night
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Ocala to thank him ahead of President-elect...
President Trump supporters suggest he should enact Martial Law, local lawmakers want peaceful transition
Haung told a woman he was massaging at Angel Massage on 16th Ave to take all her clothes off....
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering massage parlor client
Man accused of planning violence on Florida's Capitol arrested
Feds Arrest Man Accused of Encouraging Violence Against Capitol Protesters
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

Latest News

People evacuate from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal the 59th...
Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Capitol put on alert after small fire
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Ex-Florida data scientist turns herself in after arrest warrant issued
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19