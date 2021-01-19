ASO prepared for Inauguration Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Inauguration Day is Wednesday, when President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in.

The National Guard has been deployed to Washington D.C. to deter further violence at Capitol Hill.

While we are hundreds of miles away from the U.S. Capitol, there’s still concern that protests could break out in North Central Florida, that’s why law enforcement said they’re ready if called upon.

What happened on Jan. 6th is something that shocked the nation, and it has prompted other seemingly peaceful pro-trump rallies in North Central Florida, but there’s still concern that more protests could happen, especially on Wednesday.

And while agencies like the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, said they don’t anticipate any protests on Inauguration Day, they’ll still be ready for if and when something does happen.

“We’ve received intel information from our partners both at the national, state and local levels, we are not anticipating anything here locally. We will not have additional staffing that you see around set up anywhere, but we will have staffing that we can deploy to anywhere we need it though,” ACSO Public Information Officer, Art Forgey said.

And with the mutual aid agreement, deputies will be ready if called upon for help.

Forgey said if residents are going to go out to rally, they should keep it peaceful.

“If you do decide to protest or to be involved in one of these protests, do it peacefully. Represent yourself and your position in a peaceful manner. We’re fresh on the heels of Dr. Martin Luther King Day yesterday and his message was peace and peaceful protest to make change,” Forgey added.

And a peaceful day, it will hopefully be.

