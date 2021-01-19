Alachua County detention officer arrested, suspended after threatening to shoot two people over a parking incident

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County detention officer is facing two counts of aggravated assault after he pointed a gun at two people.

TV20 initially reported on Edwaldo Santos’ arrest on Jan. 15, however, details were not readily available.

According to the ASO arrest report, on Dec. 20, the 57-year-old was seen driving from his parking spot to park perpendicularly behind another parked car that had two individuals inside. The passenger exited the car, while the driver stayed inside; Santos also left his vehicle. The officer then started to yell at the passenger for an incident that involved the man and Santos’ roommate. The report states that the incident was centered around the officer’s roommate parking in a handicap spot illegally.

The man had approached Santos’ roommate about the incident, which led to this confrontation. While the man was defending himself, the report states Santos took out his gun and pointed it at the man.

The driver told deputies that Santos threatened that he could, “shoot any one of you,” while having his finger inside the trigger guard. Both victims said that Santos then started to laugh, told them he was just kidding, before placing his gun back into his waistband.

Santos was hired as a detention officer last January. He was suspended on Jan. 8, a year later.

“No one is above the law, not even our own employees. If you break the law, you are going to be held accountable,” said Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr..

Santos did not admit to the incident and refused to answer any of the investigators’ questions.

