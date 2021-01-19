DOH in Levy County to resume scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine is set to resume in Levy County.

The Florida Department of Health in Levy County says they will resume scheduling on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m..

This round of scheduling is still for those individuals that are at least 65-years-old, front line health care workers and first responders. To secure an appointment individuals are asked to call 352-486-5300.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted.

On Tuesday, Gilchrist County DOH opened up their scheduling for the vaccine at noon and were forced to suspend it after just a few hours due to demand.

