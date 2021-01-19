Gainesville creeks see increased damage caused by fossil digging

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Searching for sharks teeth and fossils around the creeks in Gainesville isn’t a new activity, but the scale people are doing it on now is causing bigger problems.

Environmental Protection Department Senior Planner Forrest Eddleton said the damage has worsened around creeks, like Hogtown, in the recent months.

“We have seen conversations online are from people from out of state even that have heard that the fossil hunting in Gainesville is good and so they will come from out of state to come to the creeks to look for fossils,” said Eddleton. “Looking for fossils on this kind of scale with tools with shovels, with equipment, while leading tour groups or while finding fossils and then trying to sell them online that has not happened before and that’s what we’re seeing now.”

He said the digging causes erosion, a disruption to the ecosystem and brings up the issue of trespassing on private property.

“It can rapidly increase the erosion that is happening to the private property owners and in some cases they cannot afford to have any additional erosion and certainly not at a faster rate, Eddleton said.

For nearby resident, Dehna Rezaei, finding sharks teeth around the creeks used to be a favorite pass time growing up, but she said hearing about the extent some people are taking it now is disheartening.

“If you see that you’re doing this damage to an environment, why is the small piece or artifact more important than the damage that you’re doing? My message would be to just stop,” said Rezaei.

To try and stop the digging on private property, Eddleton said the Environmental Protection Department is cracking down by issuing citations to people found causing damage. Property owners are also urged to call authorities if trespassers are found.

