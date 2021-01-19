Advertisement

Gators unveil 2021 baseball schedule

Florida opens new ballpark Feb. 19 vs. Miami
Gators to host Hurricanes in first series
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator baseball team will open the inaugural season of Florida Ballpark in style, by hosting in-state rival Miami in the first series of 2021, Feb. 19-21.

The Gators’ full schedule includes 18 games and four weeks of pre-conference play, a 10-series lineup of SEC opponents, and the usual three matchups against in-state rival Florida State.

The Gators will visit the Seminoles on Mar. 16, play a neutral-site game against FSU in Jacksonville on Mar. 30, and then host the Seminoles on Apr. 13.

On Monday, the Gators were voted the preseason number one team in the country by D1baseball.com. Nine SEC schools are ranked in the top 25, including five in the top 10.

The 2021 SEC baseball schedule goes as follows:

Mar. 19-21: Texas A&M at Florida

Mar. 26-28: Florida at South Carolina

Apr. 2-4: Ole Miss at Florida

Apr. 9-11: Florida at Tennessee

Apr. 16-18: Missouri at Florida

Apr. 23-25: Florida at Auburn

Apr. 30-May 2: Vanderbilt at Florida

May 7-9: Florida at Kentucky

May 14-16: Georgia at Florida

May 20-22: Florida at Arkansas

The 2021 SEC tournament will be held in Hoover, Alabama May 25-30.

