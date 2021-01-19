Gilchrist County opens up COVID-19 vaccine appointments

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 vaccine scheduling has resumed in Gilchrist County.

According to the Department of Health in Gilchrist County, you can schedule your appointment starting at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

This is open to those over the age of 65, health care workers and first responders.

You can schedule your appointment by calling 352-463-3120. Scheduling will remain open until this next bath of vaccines will be depleted.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.