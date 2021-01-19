Advertisement

Gilchrist County opens up COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.(WABI)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 vaccine scheduling has resumed in Gilchrist County.

According to the Department of Health in Gilchrist County, you can schedule your appointment starting at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

This is open to those over the age of 65, health care workers and first responders.

You can schedule your appointment by calling 352-463-3120. Scheduling will remain open until this next bath of vaccines will be depleted.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

