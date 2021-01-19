Holiday hoops: Hawthorne girls, Columbia boys pick up wins in MLK tourney

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hawthorne high school hosted the MLK Shootout on Monday, and the Hornet girls didn’t disappoint.

Hawthorne, reigning state champion in 1A, knocked off 7A powerhouse Oakleaf, 51-47 to reach 12-3 on the season. The Knights were dealt their first loss (15-1). The Hornets led by as many as 21 points in the first half and hung on for the victory.

Jayla Williams scored 20 points to lead Hawthorne, while Mya McGraw tallied 10.

In other action at Monday’s Shootout, The Columbia boys defeated P.K. Yonge, 44-40 behind 18 points from Charleston Ponds. The Eastside boys improved to 15-1 by holding off The Villages, 60-51, the Hawthorne boys cruised past Trenton, 59-24, while North Marion’s girls took care of Williston, 44-28, and the Buchholz girls came up short against Eustis, 48-46.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.