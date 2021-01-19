Advertisement

Holiday hoops: Hawthorne girls, Columbia boys pick up wins in MLK tourney

Hornets take down top-five 7A program
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hawthorne high school hosted the MLK Shootout on Monday, and the Hornet girls didn’t disappoint.

Hawthorne, reigning state champion in 1A, knocked off 7A powerhouse Oakleaf, 51-47 to reach 12-3 on the season. The Knights were dealt their first loss (15-1). The Hornets led by as many as 21 points in the first half and hung on for the victory.

Jayla Williams scored 20 points to lead Hawthorne, while Mya McGraw tallied 10.

In other action at Monday’s Shootout, The Columbia boys defeated P.K. Yonge, 44-40 behind 18 points from Charleston Ponds. The Eastside boys improved to 15-1 by holding off The Villages, 60-51, the Hawthorne boys cruised past Trenton, 59-24, while North Marion’s girls took care of Williston, 44-28, and the Buchholz girls came up short against Eustis, 48-46.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
Update: University of Florida student dead after crash on University Ave Saturday night
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Ocala to thank him ahead of President-elect...
President Trump supporters suggest he should enact Martial Law, local lawmakers want peaceful transition
Haung told a woman he was massaging at Angel Massage on 16th Ave to take all her clothes off....
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering massage parlor client
Man accused of planning violence on Florida's Capitol arrested
Feds Arrest Man Accused of Encouraging Violence Against Capitol Protesters
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss

Latest News

Holiday hoops involving last year's 1A champs
MLK Shootout HS Hoops
Commodores cancel rest of season
UF women’s game at Vanderbilt off as Commodores cancel remainder of season
Christian Robinson leaving UF
Report: Gators Football seeks to retain coach Christian Robinson
Eastside H.S., Friday
Rams rock Hurricanes in high school hoops, 72-59