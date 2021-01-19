Advertisement

Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help

‘We can exert some control over our mental and physical health’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re still waiting your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you have time to boost your body’s response to it.

A new study in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science suggests your mental and physical health can affect how your body reacts.

“Ironically, the pandemic itself is fueling a lot of these risk factors for poor vaccine response,” according to Annelise Madison, an Ohio State researcher and lead author of the study.

The research focused on different vaccines over the past 30 years. It found self-care is key to vaccine efficacy.

“These risk factors including stress, depression, loneliness, poor health behaviors can impact the side effects to the vaccine,” Madison said. “They can impact the amount of time it takes to develop immunity to COVID-19.”

Poor mental and physical health may also shorten the time in which the vaccine works, according to the researcher.

But she says focusing on things like getting good sleep or even exercising within 24 hours of getting a COVID shot can boost its response.

“I think it’s a helpful and hopeful message that even in this time when there’s so much out of our control, that we can exert some control over our mental and physical health,” Madison said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
Update: University of Florida student dead after crash on University Ave Saturday night
File image
DEVELOPING: ASO investigating a homicide at Linton Oaks
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss
Haung told a woman he was massaging at Angel Massage on 16th Ave to take all her clothes off....
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering massage parlor client
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Ocala to thank him ahead of President-elect...
President Trump supporters suggest he should enact Martial Law, local lawmakers want peaceful transition

Latest News

National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
12 Guard members removed from Biden inauguration
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke during a Pentagon briefing on...
Pentagon: We will not tolerate extremism
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s nominees promise fresh approach on national security
Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super...
Sarah Thomas to be 1st female to officiate at Super Bowl