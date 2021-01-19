New COVID testing schedule in Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health released new times for COVID testing in Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties.

The Florida Department of Health released new times for COVID testing in Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties. (Free to use)

Dixie CHD: 352-498-1360----------------------------------------at Dixie CHD, Cross City

Gilchrist CHD: 352-463-3120----------------------------------------at Southside Park,

Trenton Levy CHD:352-486-5300---------------------------------------at Levy CHD, Bronson

The DOH reminds those that are going in for testing to bring in their driver’s license or State ID. Do no eat or drink anything at least one hour propr to testing.

There is no charge for the test.

You can test at any of the Health Department locations no matter the home address.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.