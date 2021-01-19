Advertisement

New COVID testing schedule in Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) urges the public to take action to avoid indoor air...
The Florida Department of Health (DOH) urges the public to take action to avoid indoor air quality problems.(FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health released new times for COVID testing in Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties.

The Florida Department of Health released new times for COVID testing in Levy, Dixie and...
The Florida Department of Health released new times for COVID testing in Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties.(Free to use)

Dixie CHD: 352-498-1360----------------------------------------at Dixie CHD, Cross City

Gilchrist CHD: 352-463-3120----------------------------------------at Southside Park,

Trenton Levy CHD:352-486-5300---------------------------------------at Levy CHD, Bronson

The DOH reminds those that are going in for testing to bring in their driver’s license or State ID. Do no eat or drink anything at least one hour propr to testing.

There is no charge for the test.

You can test at any of the Health Department locations no matter the home address.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
Update: University of Florida student dead after crash on University Ave Saturday night
File image
DEVELOPING: ASO investigating a homicide at Linton Oaks
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Ocala to thank him ahead of President-elect...
President Trump supporters suggest he should enact Martial Law, local lawmakers want peaceful transition
Haung told a woman he was massaging at Angel Massage on 16th Ave to take all her clothes off....
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering massage parlor client

Latest News

Shorter wait times for veterans getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
Shorter wait times for veterans getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
While we are thousands of miles away from the U.S. Capitol, there’s still concern that protests...
ASO prepared for Inauguration Day
thumbnail
Toddler, man killed in crash in Marion County
Update: Gilchrist County DOH closes COVID-19 vaccine appointments after just a few hours
Update: Gilchrist County DOH closes COVID-19 vaccine appointments after just a few hours
thumbnail
Medical Marijuana Prescription Puts Woman’s Professional License at Risk