Publix recalls several products over Listeria

(WITN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix is recalling several products over Listeria.

The supermarket chain is recalling five products that contain butternut squash from Pero Family Farms.

The alert includes Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Cubed Tray and Veggie Spirals Tray with expiration dates from Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 20, 2021. In addition, they are recalling  three of its ‘Steam In Bag’ products containing butternut sold between Jan. 3, 2021, and Jan. 14, 2021.

Customers who have purchased these products can return them to any Publix store for a refund.

