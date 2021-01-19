Publix recalls several products over Listeria

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix is recalling several products over Listeria.

The supermarket chain is recalling five products that contain butternut squash from Pero Family Farms.

The alert includes Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Cubed Tray and Veggie Spirals Tray with expiration dates from Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 20, 2021. In addition, they are recalling three of its ‘Steam In Bag’ products containing butternut sold between Jan. 3, 2021, and Jan. 14, 2021.

Customers who have purchased these products can return them to any Publix store for a refund.

