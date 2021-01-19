Publix vaccine program expands to more counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vaccine distribution program that was started in three Florida counties including Marion is so successful Governor DeSantis is expanding it again.

We told you earlier this month when the governor announced the start of vaccine distribution at Publix supermarkets in Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties.

Last week, the program expanded in Bay, Escambia, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, the governor announced all 67 Publix locations in Palm Beach County - one of the hardest hit areas during the pandemic - will start accepting appointments for seniors to get the vaccine.

DeSantis says the program works so well because it is convenient for seniors.

Between 100 and 125 shots are given out at each Publix participating in the partnership with the state every day.

