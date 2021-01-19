Advertisement

Security Remains Strong at Florida Capitol

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida National Guard troops remain on active duty to protect Florida’s Capitol following an FBI alert that put all 50 state capitols on alert over the weekend.

Additional security precautions remain in effect and will continue at least through Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration.

An occasional helicopter circled the Capitol Tuesday, just as it has since Sunday.

Armed spotters remain on the Capitol itself and surrounding buildings.

On the advice of law enforcement, City Hall and the county courthouse, which sit as bookends on a short street next to the Capitol, are closed for business through Wednesday.

Curtis Richardson is the longest-serving Tallahassee City Commissioner.

“There are no services being provided to the general public at this point, because we are hoping people will stay home and not come to the downtown area so that they can be safe and not put themselves and others in harms way,” said Richardson.

Security looks a lot like it does every four years for the Governor’s inauguration with hundreds of officers present, out of sight, unless they are needed.

A flyer produced by the self-described leftist radical arrested by the FBI last week calls on demonstrators to answer a call to arms on Wednesday.

Daniel Baker is being held without bond until a hearing the day after the inauguration.

“If you pose a threat to public safety, we will come for you. We will find you. And we will prosecute you,” said US Attorney for Florida’s Northern District Lawrence Keefe.

On Sunday, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey praised the Governor for sending national guardsmen to protect the Capitol.

“I know that he cares for the safety of Tallahassee and the Capitol Complex as much as I do as well,” said Dailey.

The guards’ deployment order runs through Sunday night, but law enforcement told us the length of the deployment is being reassessed every day.

According to the the City of Tallahassee, no one has requested a permit to demonstrate on Inauguration Day.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
Update: University of Florida student dead after crash on University Ave Saturday night
File image
DEVELOPING: ASO investigating a homicide at Linton Oaks
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Ocala to thank him ahead of President-elect...
President Trump supporters suggest he should enact Martial Law, local lawmakers want peaceful transition
Haung told a woman he was massaging at Angel Massage on 16th Ave to take all her clothes off....
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering massage parlor client

Latest News

Shorter wait times for veterans getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
Shorter wait times for veterans getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
While we are thousands of miles away from the U.S. Capitol, there’s still concern that protests...
ASO prepared for Inauguration Day
thumbnail
Toddler, man killed in crash in Marion County
Update: Gilchrist County DOH closes COVID-19 vaccine appointments after just a few hours
Update: Gilchrist County DOH closes COVID-19 vaccine appointments after just a few hours
thumbnail
Medical Marijuana Prescription Puts Woman’s Professional License at Risk