Several NCFL residents receive second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some of the most vulnerable North Central Florida residents received their second dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

The Rehabilitation Center of Lake City partnered with CVS for the vaccination event.

Some people received their first shot, while others received their second dose.

Facility leaders say they are happy to get vaccinated and get on a path to return to normal.

