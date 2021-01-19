Shorter wait times for veterans getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center had a much shorter wait on Tuesday than Monday.

On Monday, the line for vaccinations was several blocks long, but a day later, on Tuesday the average wait time was about 10 minutes.

Organizers say they solved this by bring in additional vaccinators, streamlining the registration process, and reserving a larger space for veterans being observed after their vaccinations.

Dr. David Waller says while Monday was difficult for many, they vaccinated around 600 veterans and hope to do that many every day, as long as vaccine supplies last.

“We are going to continue the process that works and we are also realizing this is not going to be a short term process, this is going to go on for quite some time and we are going to continue to adapt were we need to adapt where we need to adapt and improve where we need to improve” says Dr. Waller.

Dr. Waller says they have between 1500 and 2,000 doses left and are expecting more soon.

