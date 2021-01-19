Toddler, man killed in crash in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead, including a toddler, after a pickup truck collided with a garbage truck in Marion County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol Report, a pick up was headed west on County Road 328 around 6:45 a.m on Tuesday. when the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not see a garbage truck that was parked on the roadway near the intersection with NW 140th Ave..

She struck the truck, which sent both trucks spinning. Investigators say, the man and the girl, who was two-years-old, were not wearing seat belts and were both ejected from the vehicle. The both died at the scene.

The 40-year-old woman driving was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.

FHP says the two trash collectors avoided the crash and were unharmed.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.