A motorcyclist killed in Jonesville after car crash

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash near Jonesville on Tuesday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was rising a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle, traveling east on SR 26, while a 64-year-old woman was traveling west on the same road. The woman made a left turn run in front of the motorcyclist. The man hit the right front side of her Kia Sorrento and died at the scene.

The woman had minor injuries.

