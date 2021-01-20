Circuit Court overturns case awarding family compensation from tobacco industry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Circuit Court overruled a $15 million case against tobacco company RJ Reynolds.

A three judge panel on the First District Court of Appeal struck down the award to the family of Alachua Co. resident Tyrone Dixon, a smoker who died of cancer at the age of 38.

A circuit court jury had awarded $2 million in compensatory and $13 million in punitive damages to the family.

The appeals court remanded the case for a new jury trial.

