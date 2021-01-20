Advertisement

Developing: Two Putnam County deputies hospitalized after head-on crash

PCSO Deputies trauma alerted after crash
PCSO Deputies trauma alerted after crash(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirms two deputies are being treated after they crashed into one another Tuesday evening while responding to a call.

They say the crash happened on SR 20 near 9-mile Swamp Rd. Traffic was diverted following the crash. Both deputies were trauma alerted to Orange Park Medical Center with critical but not life-threatening injuries.

The names of the deputies involved have yet to be released. No other drivers were injured in the wreck.

