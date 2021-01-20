Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash shut down part of I-75 Tuesday evening in Marion County.
State Troopers report the wreck happened at about 8:30pm just north of the interchange with US 27.
They are calling it a fatal accident but haven’t said how many people may be involved.
All three southbound lanes were shut down for several hours.
