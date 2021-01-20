Firehouse Subs opens on University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Students at the University of Florida have a new place to grab a bite to eat on the way to class.

Firehouse Subs held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for their new location on campus.

The new restaurant is in the Turlington Plaza Food Court, across from the Marston Science Library.

Firefighters from Gainesville Fire Rescue were at the event, along with Firehouse executives.

Firehouse Subs donates a portion of every purchase to provide equipment to first responders.

